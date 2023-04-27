Natural Gas Price Analysis: Bulls headed to test prior support, focus is on the gap thereafter

Zooming down to the 4-hour chart, we can see that the price is heading toward a 38.2% Fibonacci level and the 50% thereafter aligns with prior support, so this could act as resistance. Subsequently, a downside continuation to close the gap is a reasonable thesis for the sessions ahead.

Zoomed in on the daily chart, we can see the accumulation taking place following the breakout of the downtrend, and then horizontal structure around 2.327. The price is meeting resistance but that is not to say there will not be an upside continuation after a restest of support. There is a gap to 2.282 that could be filled in due course.

Natural Gas is playing out in a long drawn-out phase of what could be an accumulation albeit within a downtrend. The commodity is basing, for now, on the front side of the bearish trend but is sliding out of the micro bear trend which gives a meanwhile bias to the upside on the charts. The following illustrates this on the daily and 4-hour time frames.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.