NASDAQ Stock Market Report: Analyzing Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms, Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (GOOGL)

00:00 NASDAQ 100

07:26 Apple (AAPL)

10:59 Amazon (AMZN)

12:33 NVIDIA (NVDA)

13:23 Meta Platforms (META)

15:55 Netflix (NFLX)

16:30 Alphabet (GOOGL)

17:55 Microsoft MSFT

18:33 Tesla (TSLA)

21:16 End

Welcome to our comprehensive stock market report, where we delve into the latest Elliott Wave analysis of prominent NASDAQ-listed stocks, including Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms, Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (GOOGL). As an Elliott Wave analyst, we are constantly observing market movements and identifying potential trading opportunities for investors.

The current market scenario indicates a July-August bullish Elliott Wave corrective pattern, which appears to be approaching its final stages and may conclude in the next trading session. It is noteworthy that the ADP private employment payroll figures have shown a positive trend, leading to a temporary negative impact on the overall market sentiment. However, with the positive figures already factored into the equation, it is anticipated that the next session's employment figures will be mostly priced in, potentially leading to a final low in the markets based on these data points.

In terms of Elliott Wave analysis, we are currently observing the later stages of Minor Wave 4, which suggests that there may be further opportunities for profitable trades ahead. However, given the overall market sentiment and potential risks involved, a "risk-off" trading strategy is recommended at the moment. It is prudent to exercise caution and await more stable market conditions before considering long trades, possibly later in the trading week on Thursday or Friday morning.

Investors are advised to keep a close eye on any market developments and conduct thorough research on individual stocks before making any investment decisions. By staying updated with the latest Elliott Wave patterns and employing appropriate trading strategies, investors can navigate the stock market with more confidence and potentially achieve better returns on their investments.

In conclusion, the NASDAQ stock market is currently in an intriguing phase, with the July-August bullish Elliott Wave corrective pattern nearing its completion. Investors should closely monitor the market reaction to employment figures and remain cautious in their approach to trading. As an Elliott Wave analyst, I will continue to provide valuable insights into market trends and potential trading opportunities to assist investors in making informed choices for their portfolios. Remember, informed decisions are the key to successful investing in the ever-changing stock market landscape.

Analyst Peter Mathers TradingLounge™ Australian Financial Services Licence - AFSL 317817

Source: tradinglounge.com

