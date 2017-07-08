Australia NAB: Business sector’s strong run continued in July, wage growth subduedBy Omkar Godbole
The National Australia Bank [NAB] data released this Tuesday morning shows the recent strength in the business sector was maintained going into the start of the third quarter.
The business conditions index rose 1 point, to +15 index points, which is three times the long-run average (+5). Similarly, the business confidence index rose 4 points in July, to +12 index points.
Price and wage measures in the Survey generally weakened again in the month - partly a reflection of elevated rates of underemployment -- despite anticipated pressures from utilities prices.
Key quotes from Mr. Alan Oster, NAB’s Chief economist
Retail conditions have generally improved since the lows of late last year, but the trend appears to be turning down again, with retail once again the worst performing industry in the Survey.
The persistent strength in employment conditions has made us a little more optimistic about the near-term outlook for the labour market.
There are still longer-term challenges to domestic demand, which will have implications for the labour market, while the ABS underemployment rate is also suggesting that there is still a fair degree of slack in the labour market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.