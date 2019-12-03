N. Korean ForeignMin: Up to the US what Christmas gift it will select to get - KCNA

North Korean news agency, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), carries a warning from the North’s Foreign Ministry, citing that “up to the US what Christmas gift it will select to get’.

Key Quotes:

Washington’s call for more talks is “nothing but a foolish trick hatched to keep the DPRK bound to dialogue and use it in favour of the political situation and election in the U.S.”

“The DPRK has done its utmost with maximum perseverance not to backtrack from the important steps it has taken on its own initiative. What is left to be done now is the U.S. option and it is entirely up to the U.S. what Christmas gift it will select to get.”

Talks between the two have faltered since a round of working-level negotiations fell apart in Stockholm in early October. A continued diplomatic stalemate between Pyongyang and Washington persists over the former’s nuclear program.

The above warning has little to no impact on the market sentiment, as USD/JPY extends its gradual recovery from multi-day lows.