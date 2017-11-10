N. Korea ForeignMin: Trump lit the "fuse of war" - TASS

N. Korea ForeignMin: Trump lit the "fuse of war" - TASSBy Dhwani Mehta
Russia’s news agency, TASS, quoted comments from the North Korean Foreign Minister, as he spoke to the Russian journalists earlier today.
Key Headlines:
Trump lit the "fuse of war" when the US president Trump labeled Kim Jong Un as "Rocket Man"
All North Koreans demand "final scores be settled with the Americans only with a hail of fire, and not with words"
"We have nearly achieved the final point on the way to our ultimate goal, to achieving a real balance of force with the United States"
