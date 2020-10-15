MVIS Stock Price: Microvision inc ready to resume rally after short breather

NASDAQ: MVIS is trading down some 2% on Thursday after several days of rallies.

Microvision's smart glasses provide reasons to be optimistic about the future of the stock.

Demand from Microsoft is the key to further moves.

A Redmond, Washington-based company's shares are sliding alongside the stock market – and it is not Microsoft. Microvision, which has a similar name but is worth far less than its neighbor, is trading lower as equities are worried about further stimulus measures.

However, for NASDAQ: MVIS, a fall of 2% is a quiet day, especially after the large rally. The company is now worth around $358 million and that may be a fair value for a firm that has only 30 employees. However, Microvision has room to rise.

NASDAQ: MVIS news

The laser-scanning technology firm is establishing itself as the leader in smart glasses technology. While Google's project was far from a success, Microsoft uses the tech for its HoloLens 2.augmented reality eyewear. Other potential users of the tech are Bosch and Apple – as CEO Tim Cook called wearable glasses "the next big thing."

The Apple Watch is gaining traction around the world but is far from being a cash cow like the iPhone. If Apple, Samsung, Huawei, and other phone makers make a push for glasses, they would need a miniature display engine – and Microvision is already there.

With a market capitalization of only $358, NASDAQ: MVIS has room to rise. It has been making its way higher without any major deals, and that could be the next trigger for an increase.

See 2020 Elections: How stocks, gold, dollar could move in four scenarios, nightmare one included