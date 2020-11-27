MSFT Stock Price and Quote: Microsoft Corporation trades flat on rumor of looming competition

- NASDAQ:MSFT gained $0.01 on Wednesday as broader markets remained mixed.
- Rumour of a rival buyout could shake up the at-work enterprise software industry.
- Microsoft hopes to hit it big this holiday season with its new XBox console.
NASDAQ:MSFT remained unchanged on Wednesday as investors took a breather before the American Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday closed the markets stateside. The stock gained a mere $0.01 per share which brought its price level heading into Thanksgiving to $213.87, right at Microsoft's 50-day moving average and slightly above its 200-day moving average, an indicator of how steady this blue-chip stock is for investors. With a 1.05% dividend yield, which is not always common in the tech sector, Microsoft sets up as a stable investment that investors can just set and forget in their portfolios for years.
The enterprise software sector was rocked on Wednesday as rumours of a merger between two industry giants gave Microsoft investors some pause. Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) is rumoured to be interested in buying out Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) which sent Slack’s stock skyrocketing nearly 40%. The merger would threaten to cause a disruption to the industry, of which Microsoft’s Teams application has a healthy share of. At one point in time, Slack was a target of Microsoft, but rather than go ahead with a buyout, Microsoft simply built Teams from its own tools to compete with Slack.
MSFT stock forecast
There is nothing surprising these days about Microsoft’s steady performance as the tech giant continues to shift its focus from an enterprise software company to a cloud-based solutions firm with its Azure platform. Microsoft is also banking on another healthy holiday season with the combination of the COVID-19 pandemic continuing quarantines around the world, and the release of its new video game console: the XBox Series X.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rising toward two-month highs amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading closer to the recent highs of 1.1940 as the dollar resumes its decline. Optimism about the US transition and covid vaccines is weighing on the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.33 amid Brexit acrimony
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.33 as both the EU and the UK report difficulties in reaching a Brexit agreement. The thorny issues remain fisheries, governance and setting a level playing field.
XAU/USD hangs near multi-month lows, just above $1800 mark
Gold continues to find some support ahead of the 200-day SMA, around $1800 mark. A subdued USD demand was seen as a key factor that benefitted the yellow metal. COVID-19 vaccine optimism undermined the safe-haven commodity and capped gains.
Forex Today: Dollar in the red on Black Friday, Brexit and vaccine developments eyed
Markets are edging higher and the dollar is on the back foot as some American traders are set to return from the Thanksgiving holiday. Optimism about a vaccine and the US transition is outweighing the grim virus reality and Brexit uncertainty.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!