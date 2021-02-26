MRNA Stock Forecast: Buy Moderna, hints Jim Cramer, saying it has vaccine against some cancer types

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has been rising after Jim Cramer, CNBC's famous presenter said that the Massachusets-based company has vaccines for certain types of cancer.
Moderna has been at the forefront of immunization against COVID-19, supplying its doses to the entire world using its Messenger RNA technology. The company's name stems from this modern genetic technique.
While coronavirus has gripped the world, it will eventually subside while cancer and heart disease remain critical sources of premature death.
MRNA Stock Prediction
Despite the recent uptick, NASDAQ: MRNA shares are trading well below the 52-week high of $1.89.26. The recent uptick comees despite a fresh downturn in broader stock markets, which are struggling to recover from the rise in US Treasury yields.
Moderna's vaccines are competing with Pfizer, which came out with upbeat inoculation news before Moderna. Nevertheless, the company run by Stephane Bancel is moving forward with booster shots – and also with a version that can battle the South African variant of the disease.
