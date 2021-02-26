MRNA Stock Forecast: Buy Moderna, hints Jim Cramer, saying it has vaccine against some cancer types

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has been rising after Jim Cramer, CNBC's famous presenter said that the Massachusets-based company has vaccines for certain types of cancer.

Moderna has been at the forefront of immunization against COVID-19, supplying its doses to the entire world using its Messenger RNA technology. The company's name stems from this modern genetic technique.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

While coronavirus has gripped the world, it will eventually subside while cancer and heart disease remain critical sources of premature death.

MRNA Stock Prediction

Despite the recent uptick, NASDAQ: MRNA shares are trading well below the 52-week high of $1.89.26. The recent uptick comees despite a fresh downturn in broader stock markets, which are struggling to recover from the rise in US Treasury yields.

Moderna's vaccines are competing with Pfizer, which came out with upbeat inoculation news before Moderna. Nevertheless, the company run by Stephane Bancel is moving forward with booster shots – and also with a version that can battle the South African variant of the disease.

The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.