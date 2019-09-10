In its latest review report on the Italian economy, the US-based Moody’s Investors Service cut Italy’s growth outlook for 2019 to 0.2% when compared to a 0.4% expansion predicted previously.

The rating agency said that Baa3 rating reflects elevated public debt levels that are unlikely to decline in the coming years, adding that still weak banking sector and volatile politics also constrain Italy’s rating.

EUR/USD holds the range below 1.1050, as the shared currency shrugs-off the above headlines.