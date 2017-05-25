Moody’s sees upcoming NZ election having no impact on fiscal projection

The US-based ratings agency, Moody’s Investor Service, published a latest review of the New Zealand’s economy.

Key Points:

Expect real GDP growth around 3% through 2017 and 2018

Expectations above the AAA median of 2%

Expects NZ gross govt debt at 28% of GDP by 2018, significantly lower than most AAA-rated sovereigns

Sees upcoming NZ election having no impact on fiscal projection "regardless of the party in power"