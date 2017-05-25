Moody’s sees upcoming NZ election having no impact on fiscal projection

Moody’s sees upcoming NZ election having no impact on fiscal projectionBy Dhwani Mehta
The US-based ratings agency, Moody’s Investor Service, published a latest review of the New Zealand’s economy.
Key Points:
Expect real GDP growth around 3% through 2017 and 2018
Expectations above the AAA median of 2%
Expects NZ gross govt debt at 28% of GDP by 2018, significantly lower than most AAA-rated sovereigns
Sees upcoming NZ election having no impact on fiscal projection "regardless of the party in power"