Moody's: Outlook for Asia-Pacific (APAC) sovereigns in 2020 is negative

The US-based rating agency, Moody’s Investor Service, is out with its latest assessment report of the Asia-Pacific region for 2020, with the key highlights found below.

Negative outlook for Asia-Pacific (APAC) sovereigns in 2020.

Slowing growth to be exacerbated in 2020 by US-China trade tensions, despite phase one trade deal.

Investment will be constrained, amplifying fiscal vulnerabilities, liquidity risks and demographic challenges for APAC sovereigns in 2020.

Forecasts GDP growth of 4.0% in 2019-21 on average across the APAC.