Moody’s: Negative outlook signals further downgrade of India is a possibility

Negative outlook signals further downgrade of India is a possibility, said an official at Moody’s Investors Services after the global rating agency downgraded India’s sovereign credit rating to just a notch above junk on Monday.

“Stress in financial system remains major concern for India.”

“Seeing persistent drivers contributing to downgrade which led to negative outlook being retained.”

USD/INR trades with modest gains and looks to extend the recovery above 75.50, as the Indian rupee remains sold-off into the bleak economic growth prospects.