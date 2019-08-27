Ratings agency Moody's expects India's domestic and external headwinds to persist over the course of the year, resulting in 6.4% real gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the fiscal year 2020.

The growth rate, however, is expected to pick up to 6.8% next year.

The ratings agency revised lower India’s growth rate forecast for the calendar year 2019 to 6.2% from the earlier projection of 6.8%.

