Moody’s: Australia’s containment of pandemic paves the way for economic rebound

“Australia's much better containment of pandemic than other countries has paved the way for eased restrictions and an economic rebound,” Moody’s Investors Service noted in its latest report.
Additional takeaways
“Corporate Australia set for uneven recovery across sectors.”
“Most corporate sectors in Australia poised for recovery, but uncertain air-travel restrictions to weigh on the aviation sector.”
“Metallurgical (MET) coal demand in Australia will suffer as a result of trade tensions with China.”
AUD/USD is off the lows
AUD/USD is attempting a bounce back towards 0.7850, as the US dollar recovery fades despite the risk-off market mood.
Markets remain worried about rising inflation fears, thanks to the recent surge in commodities prices.
EUR/USD picks up bids above 1.2100 despite indecision over reflation fears
EUR/USD consolidates the previous day’s losses amid quiet markets. The currency major pair fails to extend the previous day’s pullback from a 10-week high as market sentiment dwindles.
GBP/USD: Monthly channel’s resistance probe bulls above 1.4100
GBP/USD wobbles near late February tops after the heaviest run-up in three weeks. Immediate hurdle, RSI conditions suggest pullback towards previous key resistance. Multiple confluences will offer a bumpy ride to the bears, bulls aim for yearly top.
Gold: Bulls remain defensive near $1,840
Gold is consolidating gains sub $1,840 level in the Asian session. The price of gold possessed a rangebound movement between $1,830 and $1,838. On the hourly chart, the downward sloping line from the previous day’s high of $1,845.46, acts as a wall of defense for gold.
Currencies tumble as stocks erase gains
What started off as a strong day for risk appetite turned into losses for currencies and equities. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and NASDAQ hit record highs at the start of New York trade but peaked shortly after, shedding their gains to end the day lower.