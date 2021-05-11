Moody’s: Australia’s containment of pandemic paves the way for economic rebound

“Australia's much better containment of pandemic than other countries has paved the way for eased restrictions and an economic rebound,” Moody’s Investors Service noted in its latest report.

Additional takeaways

“Corporate Australia set for uneven recovery across sectors.”

“Most corporate sectors in Australia poised for recovery, but uncertain air-travel restrictions to weigh on the aviation sector.”

“Metallurgical (MET) coal demand in Australia will suffer as a result of trade tensions with China.”

AUD/USD is off the lows

AUD/USD is attempting a bounce back towards 0.7850, as the US dollar recovery fades despite the risk-off market mood.

Markets remain worried about rising inflation fears, thanks to the recent surge in commodities prices.