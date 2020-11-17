Moody’s: A tripolar world led by the US, China and EU to impact trade, supply chains

“A tripolar world led by the US, China and the European Union (EU) will impact trade and supply chains, regulations, technology and the role of governments,” Moody’s Investors Service noted in its latest report published Tuesday.

Additional takeaways

“Move to tripolar world economy poses widespread credit risks.”

“Closer intraregional trade will partly offset slowing interregional flows, investment & capital flows will be more influenced by politics.”

Market reaction

The risk sentiment remains tepid amid mixed Asian equities and negative S&P 500 futures, as the escalation in the coronavirus cases in the US continues to overwhelm the market’s optimism on the vaccine progress.

The US dollar index trades 0.16% lower at 92.50. as of writing.