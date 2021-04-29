MNMD Stock Price: Mind Medicine rebounds after a rocky NASDAQ debut

- NASDAQ:MNMD gained 13.68% on Wednesday as the broader markets traded evenly throughout the day.
- Mind Medicine is just the second psychedelics company to trade on Wall Street .
- Mind Medicine has already become a new favorite of the r/WallStreetBets group.
NASDAQ:MNMD stumbled on its first day of trading on the NASDAQ exchange on Tuesday, but recovered nicely on Wednesday, even as the broader markets traded flat ahead of big tech earnings. Mind Medicine sured by 13.68% to close the trading session at $4.57 and shares continued to rise in after hours trading. Last year, Mind Medicine was a penny stock that traded over the counter, and now it trades with a $1.4 billion market cap and saw a daily trading volume of over 42 million shares changing hands on Wednesday.
Mind Medicine is only the second company in the psychedelics industry to trade on the NASDAQ index, joining a U.K. based firm called Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS). The psychedelics market utilizes such drugs as LSD, MDMA, and psilocybin, the active hallucinogenic ingredient that is found in certain species of mushrooms. Unlike the cannabis industry, psychedelics are aimed at helping people deal with crippling forms of depression and other mental health issues, as well as a method of treating addiction issues. There are some barriers to entry for Mind Medicine as clinical trials and FDA approval still needs to be obtained for many of its treatments, as well as state and federal legalization to use these drugs.
MNMD Stock news
Perhaps not surprisingly, Mind Medicine has quickly become a favorite among day traders from the r/WallStreetBets Reddit group. The power of the community caused the short squeeze event in January that saw stocks like GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC (NYSE:AMC) reach incredible price levels. Could this be in store for Mind Medicine as well? It’s early in the game but Mind Medicine could be one of the first movers in an industry that is just getting off the ground.
