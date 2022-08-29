- MNMD has undergone a reverse stock split.
- MindMed stock should open around $11.87.
- Support is at $11.25.
Clinical stage biotech firm Mind Medicine (MNMD), also known as MindMed for short, will begin trading at its new reverse split-adjusted price on Monday. In an 8-K filed on Friday, the company known for using LSD to treat maladies like anxiety disorders, said it would offer shareholders one share for every 15 owned on Friday, August 26.
"The reverse share split is intended to enable the company to achieve several important corporate objectives, give the company greater flexibility in considering and planning for future potential business needs and to address the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement", MindMed said in its filing.
Mind Medicine stock had been trading below Nasdaq's minimum requirement of $1 for much of the time since early April, so this will allow the company to comply with the exchange's rules. A clear problem with the phrase "greater flexibility in considering and planning for future potential business needs" suggests that the company is looking to sell more shares without becoming a literal penny stock. MNMD stock closed down 5.1% on Friday at $0.7910, so that works out to an expected opening price on Monday of around $11.87.
Last week the company announced the start of the largest clinical trial of LSD ever conducted. The phase 2b trial will focus on determining dosing levels for its MM-120 drug used to treat General Anxiety Disorder.
MNMD stock traded as high as $1.33 on August 18 after Jake Freeman, the USC college student who made over $100 million trading Bed Bad & Beyond (BBBY) stock earlier this month, said he and his uncle were building a position in the stock. Since then it has buckled and fallen back earth.
MindMed stock forecast
MindMed stock has been discovering support around the 75 cent level. That price equates to $11.25 post-split, so traders will want to make sure MNMD does not break through that barrier when the regular session opens on Monday. The 21-day moving average can be found just below there, so this provides more reason to think that the support level could hold. The bull target at $1.20, the resistance level that held up fairly strongly in late August and in March, may be the focus, but most traders will wait to enter only when the price breaks above the 9-day moving average. That average is now at $0.82 ($12.30 post reverse split).
MNMD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD establishes above 50-EMA for a fresh rally, 0.7000 eyed
The AUD/USD pair is displaying a balanced profile after a meaningful pullback from Monday’s low near 0.6840. The asset is indicating signs of a squeeze in volatility amid a consolidation phase after failing to overstep the immediate hurdle of 0.6920.
EUR/USD struggles around parity amid hawkish ECB/Fed speakers, German inflation eyed
EUR/USD buyers seem to catch a breather after a volatile start to the NFP week. The major currency pair initially slumped towards the one-week low before closing the day with mild gains around the parity levels, not to forget the retreat from 1.0029.
Gold bulls pull out at key daily resistance
Gold trades heavy in a bearish territory with potential demand sighted at around $1,710. Powell's Jackson Hole speech has reinforced the message that multiple and sizable hikes are still in the pipeline, supporting the greenback.
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin crumble under pressure from Powell’s speech
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin prices are struggling to recover from a slump after the recent bloodbath that hit the crypto market. The Fed Chairman’s speech fueled the dip in dog-themed cryptocurrencies.
The unfortunate costs of reducing inflation
It was never going to be a good start to the week for risky assets, when the Chairman of the Federal Reserve said that the Fed would direct all its efforts to bring down inflation, which would mean a period of below-trend growth and a softening of labour market conditions.