Microsoft said to stop accepting new orders from Huawei - SCMP

According to a story carried by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Microsoft has said to stop accepting new orders from Huawei as it moves to comply with US restrictions.

Further Details:

Microsoft has followed Google and stopped accepting new orders from Huawei Technologies after the Chinese telecoms gear and smartphone maker was added to a US blacklist that prevents it from buying American technology

The Source said: “This does not mean that Microsoft is not cooperating with Huawei any more. The suspension in business between the two companies could be just temporary.”