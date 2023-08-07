Microsoft with ticker MSFT is already back to all-time highs in an impulsive price action, but it has an unfinished bullish cycle, so there’s no top until we see a completed five-wave rally. We can see it currently just making a higher degree wave 4 correction that can retest 320 – 300 support zone before the uptrend for wave 5 towards 400 area resumes.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
