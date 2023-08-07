Microsoft with ticker MSFT is already back to all-time highs in an impulsive price action , but it has an unfinished bullish cycle , so there’s no top until we see a completed five-wave rally . We can see it currently just making a higher degree wave 4 correction that can retest 320 – 300 support zone before the uptrend for wave 5 towards 400 area resumes.

