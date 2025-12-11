Japan’s Kihara says closely watching impact of US financial conditions after Fed rate cut

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said on Thursday that the government will closely monitor the impact on the Japanese economy of United States (US) financial conditions following Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut.

Key quotes

Market reaction

The USD/JPY pair is losing 0.24% on the day to trade at 155.55 at the press time.