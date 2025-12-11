TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Japan’s Kihara says closely watching impact of US financial conditions after Fed rate cut

Japan’s Kihara says closely watching impact of US financial conditions after Fed rate cut
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said on Thursday that the government will closely monitor the impact on the Japanese economy of United States (US) financial conditions following Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut.

Key quotes

Closely watching the potential impact on the Japanese economy of United States financial conditions following Federal Reserve rate cut.

Market reaction

The USD/JPY pair is losing 0.24% on the day to trade at 155.55 at the press time.

Japanese Yen FAQs

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD climbs to multi-week tops near 1.1700

EUR/USD climbs to multi-week tops near 1.1700

EUR/USD rapidly leaves behind four consecutive daily pullbacks, challenging the 1.1700 hurdle in response to the severe sell-off in the Greenback as investors continued to evaluate the Fed’s rate cut and the neutral message from Chief Powell. Next on tap on the docket will be the weekly US labour market report on Thursday.

GBP/USD rebounds following Fed’s third straight rate trim

GBP/USD rebounds following Fed’s third straight rate trim

GBP/USD punched a fresh hole into seven-week highs on Wednesday, rising back into the 1.3400 neighborhood after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected third straight interest rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave a particularly cautious showing, hinting that the Fed could be poised for another extended “wait and see” period.

Gold: $4,250 remains a tough nut to crack for buyers

Gold: $4,250 remains a tough nut to crack for buyers

Gold is testing bearish commitments at the $4,250 psychological level on Thursday, pausing a two-day uptrend as markets weigh a less hawkish than feared US Federal Reserve policy announcements.   

Top Crypto Gainers: Terra surges 40% as MemeCore, XDC Network holds gains

Top Crypto Gainers: Terra surges 40% as MemeCore, XDC Network holds gains

Terra, MemeCore, and XDC Network emerge as top performers over the last 24 hours. LUNA leads the rally with 40% gains while MemeCore and XDC hold steady on Thursday after 6% and 3% rise, respectively, on the previous day.

Fed projects only 50 bps of additional rate cuts between 2026 and 2027; lifts GDP forecasts

Fed projects only 50 bps of additional rate cuts between 2026 and 2027; lifts GDP forecasts

The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest dot plot, released on Wednesday, indicates that interest rates will average 3.4% by the end of 2026, in line with the September projection.

Hyperliquid eyes $30 breakout despite declining staking balance

Hyperliquid eyes $30 breakout despite declining staking balance

Hyperliquid is trading above $28.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after rebounding from support at $27.50. The broader cryptocurrency market is characterised by widespread intraday losses ahead of the Fed monetary policy decision.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers