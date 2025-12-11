TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

WTI loses ground below $59.00 amid Ukraine peace deal talks

  • WTI price declines to $58.70 in Thursday’s Asian session.
  • Traders will closely monitor the developments surrounding the Ukraine peace deal. 
  • The Federal Reserve lowered interest rates again at its December meeting on Wednesday. 
  • US crude inventories fell by 1.812 million barrels last week, said the EIA. 
WTI loses ground below $59.00 amid Ukraine peace deal talks
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $58.70 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The WTI price drifts lower on diplomatic steps toward ending the Russia-Ukraine war. Traders will take more cues from the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims report later on Thursday. 

US President Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he has until Christmas to accept his deal to end the war with Russia, per the Telegraph. Meanwhile, Zelensky said he is finalizing a revised peace proposal that he will deliver to the US soon, hinting at potential progress as Trump increases pressure on Kyiv to agree to a peace deal with Moscow.  

Analysts believe that ending the Russia-Ukraine war would reduce threats to the region’s energy infrastructure and increase predictability on the supply side. This, in turn, could exert some selling pressure on the WTI price in the near term. 

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its third consecutive interest rate cut this year, lowering the federal funds rate by 25 basis points (bps) to a range of 3.5%–3.75% on Wednesday. Lower rates can reduce consumer borrowing costs and boost economic growth and oil demand, supporting the black gold

Data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday showed that crude oil stockpiles in the US for the week ending December 5 fell by 1.812 million barrels compared to an increase of 574,000 barrels in the previous week. The market consensus was for a decline of 1.2 million barrels in the reported period. A larger-than-expected draw in US crude oil stockpiles could lift the WTI price. 

WTI Oil FAQs

WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.

Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.

The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD climbs to multi-week tops near 1.1700

EUR/USD climbs to multi-week tops near 1.1700

EUR/USD rapidly leaves behind four consecutive daily pullbacks, challenging the 1.1700 hurdle in response to the severe sell-off in the Greenback as investors continued to evaluate the Fed’s rate cut and the neutral message from Chief Powell. Next on tap on the docket will be the weekly US labour market report on Thursday.

GBP/USD rebounds following Fed’s third straight rate trim

GBP/USD rebounds following Fed’s third straight rate trim

GBP/USD punched a fresh hole into seven-week highs on Wednesday, rising back into the 1.3400 neighborhood after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected third straight interest rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave a particularly cautious showing, hinting that the Fed could be poised for another extended “wait and see” period.

Gold drifts higher above $4,200 as Fed delivers expected cut

Gold drifts higher above $4,200 as Fed delivers expected cut

Gold price gains momentum to around $4,235 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The precious metal extends its upside after the US Federal Reserve delivered an expected third consecutive interest rate cut and maintained its outlook for just one cut in 2026. Traders will keep an eye on the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims later on Thursday. 

Bitcoin treasuries return to action as American Bitcoin, Strive and Strategy deliver buying update

Bitcoin treasuries return to action as American Bitcoin, Strive and Strategy deliver buying update

Bitcoin digital asset treasuries are returning to action following a slight recovery in the top crypto. American Bitcoin, co-founded by the Trump brothers, acquired 416 BTC, worth about $38.5 million, since its last update on December 2. The purchase has pushed the company's total holdings to 4,783 BTC as of December 8, making it the 22nd-largest BTC treasury, behind ProCap Financial, according to Bitcoin Treasuries data.

Fed projects only 50 bps of additional rate cuts between 2026 and 2027; lifts GDP forecasts

Fed projects only 50 bps of additional rate cuts between 2026 and 2027; lifts GDP forecasts

The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest dot plot, released on Wednesday, indicates that interest rates will average 3.4% by the end of 2026, in line with the September projection.

Hyperliquid eyes $30 breakout despite declining staking balance

Hyperliquid eyes $30 breakout despite declining staking balance

Hyperliquid is trading above $28.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after rebounding from support at $27.50. The broader cryptocurrency market is characterised by widespread intraday losses ahead of the Fed monetary policy decision.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers