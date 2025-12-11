WTI loses ground below $59.00 amid Ukraine peace deal talks

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $58.70 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The WTI price drifts lower on diplomatic steps toward ending the Russia-Ukraine war. Traders will take more cues from the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims report later on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he has until Christmas to accept his deal to end the war with Russia, per the Telegraph. Meanwhile, Zelensky said he is finalizing a revised peace proposal that he will deliver to the US soon, hinting at potential progress as Trump increases pressure on Kyiv to agree to a peace deal with Moscow.

Analysts believe that ending the Russia-Ukraine war would reduce threats to the region’s energy infrastructure and increase predictability on the supply side. This, in turn, could exert some selling pressure on the WTI price in the near term.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its third consecutive interest rate cut this year, lowering the federal funds rate by 25 basis points (bps) to a range of 3.5%–3.75% on Wednesday. Lower rates can reduce consumer borrowing costs and boost economic growth and oil demand, supporting the black gold.

Data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday showed that crude oil stockpiles in the US for the week ending December 5 fell by 1.812 million barrels compared to an increase of 574,000 barrels in the previous week. The market consensus was for a decline of 1.2 million barrels in the reported period. A larger-than-expected draw in US crude oil stockpiles could lift the WTI price.