The USD/CAD pair enters a bearish consolidation phase during the Asian session on Thursday and oscillates in a narrow band, just below the 1.3800 mark, or its lowest level since October 22. The fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, seems tilted firmly in favor of bearish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) continues with its relative outperformance against a broadly weaker US Dollar (USD) in the wake of the Bank of Canada's (BoC) hawkish tilt, signaling that the rate-cutting cycle was over. This marks a significant divergence in comparison to rising bets for more rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and validates the near-term negative outlook for the USD/CAD pair.

In a widely expected move, the BoC held its key interest rate at 2.25% on Wednesday on the back of encouraging third-quarter data, which showed that the Canadian economy has withstood some trade war-induced turmoil. Moreover, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem said during the post-meeting presser that the current rate is at about the right level to give the economy a boost through a structural transition.

This comes on top of increasing chatter that a rate hike was likely in the months ahead and helps offset US President Donald Trump's threat that he could impose fresh tariffs on agricultural products, including Canadian fertilizer and Indian rice. Apart from this, the overnight goodish recovery in Crude Oil prices underpins the commodity-linked Loonie and acts as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair.

Meanwhile, the US central bank lowered borrowing costs by 25 basis points and projected one more rate cut in 2026. Traders, however, remained hopeful about two more rate reductions ahead in the wake of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks, saying that the US labor market has significant downside risks. Powell added that the Fed does not want its policy to push down on job creation.

This, along with a generally positive tone around the equity markets, dents the Greenback's safe-haven demand and backs the case for a further near-term depreciating move for the USD/CAD pair. Traders now look to the release of Trade Balance data from the US and Canada, which, along with the USD and Oil price dynamics, should provide some impetus later during the North American session.