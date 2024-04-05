Mexican Peso strengthens against US Dollar, with USD/MXN dropping to 16.48 in reaction to upbeat US labor market figures.

Despite a robust US jobs report, increased risk appetite drives equity gains, a tailwind for the Mexican currency.

Fed officials maintain a cautious stance on rate adjustments, influencing market expectations for future monetary policy direction.

The Mexican Peso rallied sharply to a nine-year high on Friday after the release of a stronger-than-expected jobs report in the United States (US). Although the USD/MXN trimmed some of its losses at the release, the Peso’s resilience pressured the US Dollar. The exotic pair is currently trading at 16.44, down 0.88% after hitting a daily high of 16.60.

The USD/MXN main driver is an improvement in risk appetite even though US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for March exceeded estimates and the previous month's data. That didn’t stop traders from pushing US equities higher amid a rise in US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar. Digging deep into the report, unemployment figures dipped, while Average Hourly Earnings were mixed. Monthly figures increased, but in the twelve months to the data, they dipped.

Given the fundamental backdrop, the swaps market suggests the US Federal Reserve will likely cut rates in July 2024. Still, the first “fully” priced-in rate cut is expected in September.

Elsewhere, Federal Reserve officials continued to emphasize that patience is needed and that they’re not in a rush to ease policy. Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said there’s “no urgency” to cut borrowing costs, adding the risks of cutting too soon are higher than of those being late.

Daily digest market movers: Mexican Peso soars, ignoring upbeat US economic data

The National Statistics Agency (INEGI) revealed that Mexico’s Auto Exports decreased from 22.6% in January to 4.9% in March. Additionally, Automobile Production in March plunged to a -12.8% reading from a previous 7.8% expansion, fueled by the impact of higher interest rates set by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

Banxico’s minutes highlighted that Deputy Governor Irene Espinosa dissented based on inflation expectations being above the central bank’s target. The central bank lowered rates by 25 bps in March to 11.00%. Despite that, the Governing Council stated that it would remain vigilant about inflation and remain data-dependent in upcoming meetings.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced March's Nonfarm Payrolls exceeded expectations, with a significant increase of 303K jobs compared to the anticipated 200K and the previous 270K.

The Unemployment Rate decreased slightly to 3.8% from 3.9% with Average Hourly Earnings meeting consensus predictions.

Following these figures, the US Dollar strengthened, evidenced by a 0.155% rise in the US Dollar Index (DXY) to 104.36. US Treasury bond yields increased by about 5 basis points, with the 10-year rate reaching 4.365%.

Recently, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman stated that cutting rates too soon risks a rebound in inflation. She said that eventually, the bank would cut rates, yet inflationary risks are tilted to the upside. Earlier, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin described the NFP report as robust but noted that inflation's reduction has been inconsistent.

Technical analysis: Mexican Peso eyes October’s 2015 high

The USD/MXN extended its losses toward the 16.40 region, though bears are gathering momentum with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) moving back below the 35.00 area, opening the door for further gains in the Peso. A breach of 16.43 would expose October’s 2015 low of 16.32, ahead of the 16.00 mark.

On the flip side, If USD/MXN bulls stepped in, they must reclaim 16.70. Once cleared, the next resistance would be the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 16.89, with further upside seen at the 100-day SMA at 17.01, ahead of the 200-day SMA at 17.17.