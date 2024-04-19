Mexican Peso struggles amid geopolitical tensions despite recording solid Retail Sales

- Mexican Peso dips to six-month low, reacting sharply to the geopolitical conflict between Israel and Iran.
- Retail Sales in Mexico show improvement, offering some support and reducing losses in USD/MXN from earlier peaks.
- Banxico Deputy Governor Galia Borja comments on the ongoing challenge to reach inflation targets.
The Mexican Peso remains on the defensive after plummeting close to 5% against the US Dollar during the overnight session for North American traders. Newswires that Israel attacked Iran in retaliation for the April 13 attack triggered a massive flight to safe-haven assets, a headwind for the Mexican currency. However, economic data from Mexico lent a lifeline to the Peso, which fell to a six-month low. The USD/MXN trades at 17.23, up by close to 1%.
According to Reuters, Israel attacked Iran in response to the April 13 drone attacks. There were reports of explosions in the Iranian city of Isfahan, which houses a military base. However, Iran is now downplaying the level of damage, and it appears there might not be a military response.
In Mexico, the National Statistics Agency (INEGI) revealed that US Retail Sales improved in February compared to January. That triggered a recovery, sending the USD/MXN lower from 17.37 to 17.19. Elsewhere, Bank of Mexico (Banxico) Deputy Governor Galia Borja said, “There was much left to be done” to bring inflation down and move toward Banxico’s 3.0% target.
Across the border, the economic docket in the United States (US) featured a speech by Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee, who shifted more neutral following his previous dovish stance.
Daily digest market movers: Mexican Peso treads water despite being boosted by Retail Sales
- Mexico’s Retail Sales rose by 0.4% MoM in February compared to January, up 3.0% in the twelve months to the same period. This performance improved over the previous month when sales decreased by -0.6% MoM and -0.8% YoY.
- A preliminary report by INEGI revealed that, based on preliminary estimates, Mexico’s economy likely grew 2.1% YoY in March.
- On Wednesday, Bank of Mexico (Banxico) Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath commented that caution is important before normalizing monetary policy amid stubbornly sticky inflation. He added, “Maintaining a restrictive monetary policy is key for some time.”
- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised its economic growth forecasts for Mexico, lowering the 2024 growth expectation from 2.7% to 2.4% and the 2025 forecast from 1.5% to 1.4%. The IMF attributed the reduction in the 2025 forecast to anticipated fiscal tightening by the new administration, which is expected to reverse the fiscal expansion that is driving growth this year. This reversal will involve scaling back current spending policies.
- Chicago Fed President Goolsbee said that it makes sense to wait and get more clarity before easing policy, adding that the current restrictive monetary policy is appropriate.
- On Thursday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic stated the central bank would likely not reduce rates in 2024. Echoing his comments was the New York Fed's John Williams, commenting that current monetary policy is in a good place, indicating no rush to cut rates.
- Data from the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) suggests that traders expect the Fed funds rate to finish 2024 at 4.995%, down from 5% a day ago.
Technical analysis: Mexican Peso plummets as USD/MXN buyers reclaim 200-day SMA
Following the overnight developments, the USD/MXN has shifted to a bullish bias, breaching the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 17.16, a key support and resistance level. Traders use this level as a dynamic resistance/support level that depicts an asset's overall trend.
However, USD/MXN buyers are not yet out of the woods. They must achieve a daily close above the January 23 high at 17.38, which would expose the 17.550 figure. Further upside is seen at 17.56, the December 5, 2023 swing high, ahead of the 18.00 mark.
On the other hand, if USD/MXN slides below the 200-day SMA, look for a retracement to the 100-day SMA at 17.08. If it is surpassed, sellers could drag the exchange rate toward the 17.00 figure.
Mexican Peso FAQs
The Mexican Peso (MXN) is the most traded currency among its Latin American peers. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Mexican economy, the country’s central bank’s policy, the amount of foreign investment in the country and even the levels of remittances sent by Mexicans who live abroad, particularly in the United States. Geopolitical trends can also move MXN: for example, the process of nearshoring – or the decision by some firms to relocate manufacturing capacity and supply chains closer to their home countries – is also seen as a catalyst for the Mexican currency as the country is considered a key manufacturing hub in the American continent. Another catalyst for MXN is Oil prices as Mexico is a key exporter of the commodity.
The main objective of Mexico’s central bank, also known as Banxico, is to maintain inflation at low and stable levels (at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%). To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, Banxico will attempt to tame it by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money, thus cooling demand and the overall economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN.
Macroeconomic data releases are key to assess the state of the economy and can have an impact on the Mexican Peso (MXN) valuation. A strong Mexican economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for MXN. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to increase interest rates, particularly if this strength comes together with elevated inflation. However, if economic data is weak, MXN is likely to depreciate.
As an emerging-market currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN) tends to strive during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and thus are eager to engage with investments that carry a higher risk. Conversely, MXN tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0650
EUR/USD gained traction and turned positive on the day above 1.0650. The improvement seen in risk mood following the earlier flight to safety weighs on the US Dollar ahead of the weekend and helps the pair push higher.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2450 after UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD reversed its direction and advanced to the 1.2450 area after touching a fresh multi-month low below 1.2400 in the Asian session. The positive shift seen in risk mood on easing fears over a deepening Iran-Israel conflict supports the pair.
Gold holds steady at around $2,380 following earlier spike
Gold stabilized near $2,380 after spiking above $2,400 with the immediate reaction to reports of Israel striking Iran. Meanwhile, the pullback seen in the US Treasury bond yields helps XAU/USD hold its ground.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC post-halving rally could be partially priced in Premium
Bitcoin price shows no signs of directional bias while it holds above $60,000. The fourth BTC halving is partially priced in, according to Deutsche Bank’s research.
Week ahead – US GDP and BoJ decision on top of next week’s agenda
US GDP, core PCE and PMIs the next tests for the Dollar. Investors await BoJ for guidance about next rate hike. EU and UK PMIs, as well as Australian CPIs also on tap.