Mexican Peso rallies after Banxico official’s comments

- The Mexican Peso extends its uptrend after comments from the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Mexico.
- Irene Espinosa said she advocated for interest rates remaining high as inflation continued to be a problem.
- USD/MXN forms a bearish channel while it continues to descend.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) edges higher, continuing the steep rally witnessed in most MXN pairs on Friday, after the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), Irene Espinosa, said she thought the Banxico should keep interest rates at their current high level (11.0%) as the battle with inflation was not yet over.
Her comments were positive for the Mexican Peso as higher interest rates attract more foreign capital inflows. They also contrast with the outlook for many of the Peso’s major peers where earlier interest rate cuts are now either expected or likely.
At the time of writing, USD/MXN is trading at 16.60, EUR/MXN at 18.05 and GBP/MXN at 21.07.
Mexican Peso boosted by Espinosa comments
The Mexican Peso continued its short-term uptrend in most pairs on Friday after Irene Espinosa said she did not see any “urgency in cutting interest rates”, according to Milenio.com. She further added that the Banxico’s decision to cut interest rates in March had been “premature”, according to Christian Borjan Valencia, Editor at FXStreet.
Espinosa's views are consistent with her stance at the Banxico March meeting when she was the only member of the Banxico board not to vote for the decision to cut interest rates by 0.25% from 11.25%. They also contrast with the views of the Governor of the Banxico Victoria Rodriguez Ceja, according to Milenio.com.
Divergence with major central banks
Espinosa’s stance diverges from the market’s expectations of monetary policy for the central banks of the Peso’s key counterparts – the US Dollar (USD), Euro (EUR) and Pound (GBP).
Officials at the European Central Bank (ECB) have as good as committed to implementing interest rates cut in June; the Bank of England (BoE) is widely expected to cut rates in August; and whilst officials at the Federal Reserve (Fed) have not been as vocal about wanting to cut interest rates amid persistent inflation, recent lower-than-expected CPI data as well as flat Retail Sales for April, increased bets by futures traders of the Fed cutting rates in September, which currently stand at around 65%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
On the economic-data front, the Mexican Peso could experience some volatility after the release of Mexican Retail Sales for March at 12:00 GMT on Monday.
Technical Analysis: USD/MXN continues descent
USD/MXN – the value of one US Dollar in Mexican Pesos – edges lower on Monday after the steep sell-off at the end of the previous week, as traders continue exerting bearish pressure on the pair.
USD/MXN 4-hour Chart
The USD/MXN is falling in a short-term downtrend within a descending channel that favors short bets over longs.
The next downside target is the conservative price objective calculated for the breakout of the mid-April to May range. This is situated at 16.54, the 0.618 Fibonacci ratio of the range's height extrapolated lower. Further bearishness could even see USD/MXN reach 16.34, the full height of the range extrapolated lower.
The pair is meeting support at the lower base of the channel and could pull back before its next descent.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator is signaling oversold conditions, which indicates traders should not add to their short positions. If the RSI exits oversold and returns to neutral territory above 30, it would be a signal to close those positions as a correction is probably underway. Once the correction ends, however, the descending channel is expected to continue taking prices lower.
Given the medium and long-term trends are also bearish, the odds further favor more downside.
Economic Indicator
Retail Sales (MoM)
The Retail Sales released by INEGI measures the total receipts of retail stores. Monthly percent changues reflect the rate of changes of such sales. Changes in retail sales are widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive or bullish for the Mexican peso, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.Read more.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns sideways below 1.0900 ahead of Fedspeak
EUR/USD is trading sideways below 1.0900 in European trading on Monday, despite a risk-on market mood. The pair, however, finds support from the struggling US Dollar and sluggish US Treasury bond yields, awaiting Fedspeak amid light European trading.
Gold price consolidates near $2,450, fresh record highs
Gold price holds its upbeat momentum intact on Monday, sitting at fresh record highs of $2,450 in the European session. The bright metal benefits from renewed hopes for Fed rate cuts and renewed geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran. Fedspeak is next on tap.
GBP/USD holds steady near 1.2700, Fedspeak in focus
GBP/USD is off the highs, consolidating near 1.2700 in the European trading hours on Monday. A subdued US Dollar supports the pair amid moderate risk appetite. Traders stay cautious on potential geopolitical escalation in Iran and ahead of Fedspeak.
Ripple stays above $0.50 on Monday as firm backs research on blockchain and quantum computing
XRP price holds steady above the $0.50 key support level and edges higher on Monday, trading at 0.5130 and rising 0.70% in the day at the time of writing.
Week ahead: Nvidia results and UK CPI falling back to target
What a week for investors. The Dow Jones reached a record high and closed last week above 40,000, for the first time ever. This is a major bullish signal even though gains for global stocks were fairly modest on Friday, and European stocks closed lower.