- Mexican Peso dips, USD/MXN rises 0.12% as market eyes key economic data and Banxico rate decision.
- Anticipated April inflation drop may prompt Banxico to consider cutting rates from 11.00% to 10.75%.
- US Fed officials, including Susan Collins and Neel Kashkari, urge caution in rate policy, impacting cross-border sentiment.
The Mexican Peso remains on the defensive against the US Dollar on Wednesday as investors brace for the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) monetary policy decision on Thursday. Before that, April’s inflation in Mexico is expected to dip in headline and core figures, which could weigh on the central bank’s decision. The USD/MXN trades at 16.91, gains 0.12%.
Data revealed during the week suggests that Mexico’s economy remains solid. This could prompt Banxico’s Governing Council members to evaluate the chance of slashing rates from around 11.00% to 10.75% at the next meeting. Nevertheless, market participants expect Banxico to remain on hold, with Bank of America’s analysts foreseeing at least four more rate cuts, which could drive the main reference interest rate to 10.00% in 2024.
Elsewhere, Federal Reserve (Fed) officials continued to grab headlines across the border. Boston Fed President Susan Collins said she expects demand to slow down to bring inflation to 2%, adding that there are risks of cutting rates “too soon.” She said that the current policy is well-positioned and that it is “moderately restrictive.”
On Tuesday, Minnesota Fed President Neel Kashkari said that rates would stay put for an extended period, adding that if rates need to be raised, they will do so.
Daily digest market movers: Mexican Peso appreciates ahead of busy schedule
- Last week, Banxico’s April poll showed that private economists estimate inflation to end the year at 4.2% in 2024, underlying prices at 4.1%, and the economy to grow by 2.25%. Regarding the USD/MXN, analysts revised their projections downward from 18.10 to 17.
- Mexico’s economic calendar will feature the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April, estimated at 0.18% MoM, below March’s reading. In the twelve months to April, the CPI is foreseen climbing from 4.42% to 4.63%.
- Most bank analysts predict that Banxico will keep interest rates steady with a unanimous decision expected from the Governing Council. However, future meetings are anticipated to be more contentious, potentially leading to divided votes. This expectation arises from comments by two Deputy Governors, Irene Espinosa and Jonathan Heath, who have stated that inflation is still elevated, necessitating that interest rates stay at higher levels.
- The softer-than-expected US jobs data has heightened the likelihood that the Fed may reduce interest rates later in the year. April,Nonfarm Payrolls showed an addition of only 175,000 workers, falling short of expectations and significantly below March's revised figure of 315,000.
- Fed officials acknowledged that risks to achieving its dual mandate on employment and inflation “moved toward better balance over the past year,” which signals that if labor market data is weak, it could pave the way for cutting rates.
- Data from the futures market see odds for a quarter percentage point Fed rate cut in September at 86%, versus 55% ahead of last week’sFOMC decision.
Technical analysis: Mexican Peso treads water as USD/MXN clings to 16.90
The USD/MXN downtrend remains in place, as stir resistance lies above the current exchange rate. Even though the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests that buyers are gathering momentum, they must clear key supply zones before the pair turns bullish.
The first resistance would be the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 16.93, followed by the 17.00 mark. Once cleared, the next supply level would be the 200-day Simple Moving Average at 17.17, followed by the January 23 swing high of 17.38 and the year-to-date high of 17.92.
On the other hand, If USD/MXN tumbles below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 16.80, that could pave the way to challenge the 2023 low of 16.62, followed by the current year-to-date low of 16.25.
Banxico FAQs
The Bank of Mexico, also known as Banxico, is the country’s central bank. Its mission is to preserve the value of Mexico’s currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN), and to set the monetary policy. To this end, its main objective is to maintain low and stable inflation within target levels – at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%.
The main tool of the Banxico to guide monetary policy is by setting interest rates. When inflation is above target, the bank will attempt to tame it by raising rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money and thus cooling the economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN. The rate differential with the USD, or how the Banxico is expected to set interest rates compared with the US Federal Reserve (Fed), is a key factor.
Banxico meets eight times a year, and its monetary policy is greatly influenced by decisions of the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Therefore, the central bank’s decision-making committee usually gathers a week after the Fed. In doing so, Banxico reacts and sometimes anticipates monetary policy measures set by the Federal Reserve. For example, after the Covid-19 pandemic, before the Fed raised rates, Banxico did it first in an attempt to diminish the chances of a substantial depreciation of the Mexican Peso (MXN) and to prevent capital outflows that could destabilize the country.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0750, eyes on Fedspeak
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades at around 1.0750 on Wednesday. Hawkish comments from Fed officials help the US Dollar stay resilient and don't allow the pair to stage a rebound.
GBP/USD remains on the defensive around 1.2500 ahead of BoE
The constructive tone in the Greenback maintains the risk complex under pressure on Wednesday, motivating GBP/USD to add to Tuesday's losses and gyrate around the 1.2500 zone prior to the upcoming BoE's interest rate decision.
Gold flirts with $2,320 as USD demand losses steam
Gold struggles to make a decisive move in either direction and moves sideways in a narrow channel above $2,300. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield clings to modest gains near 4.5% and limits XAU/USD's upside.
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit sees redacted filing go public, XRP dips to $0.51
Ripple (XRP) dipped to $0.51 low on Wednesday, erasing its gains from earlier this week. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing is now public, in its redacted version.
Softer growth, cooler inflation and rate cuts remain on the horizon
Economic growth in the US appears to be in solid shape. Although real GDP growth came in well below consensus expectations, the headline miss was mostly the result of larger-than-anticipated drags from trade and inventories.