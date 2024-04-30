- The Mexican Peso declines after the release of Q1 GDP growth data shows a slower year-over-year rate of growth.
- Quarterly GDP is higher at 0.2% than the previous quarter, however, providing an antidote to the yearly slowdown.
- Analysts at Rabobank expect the Peso to appreciate as long as volatility remains subdued.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) weakens roughly 0.1% just after the release of Mexican GDP data shows a fall in the yearly rate of growth although on a quarterly basis the GDP groweth rate increases.
Mexican Peso weakens following GDP data
The Mexican Peso falls immediately after the release of the preliminary reading for Q1 Mexican GDP growth after it shows a slower 1.6% growth rate YoY compared to the 2.5% recorded in the previous quarter, according to data from INEGI.
Some of the sting is taken out of the data, however, by the quarterly figure which shows a higher 0.2% rate of GDP growth QoQ, compared with the 0.1% gain in Q4.
The data suggests an increase in the probability that the Banxico could cut interest rates again, reducing capital inflows to the Peso.
USD/MXN is trading at 16.97, EUR/MXN at 18.18 and GBP/MXN at 21.28, at the time of publication.
Mexican Peso to continue strengthening – Rabobank
The Mexican Peso will continue to strengthen as long as market volatility remains low, according to analysts at Rabobank.
“..as long as volatility is declining, MXN will rally. While suppression of volatility is a tenuous assumption, it is our base case for the next couple of weeks,” says Rabobank.
Relatively high interest rates in Mexico – the Banxico overnight interest rate is 11.00% – support inflows from the carry trade in which traders borrow in a currency with low interest rates and use the loan to buy a currency with higher interest rates like the Mexican Peso.
“We expect interest rate differentials to remain favorable,” says Rabobank.
In the case of Mexican Peso’s most highly traded pair USD/MXN, the rate differential remains Peso-favorable.
“US-MX 2yr rate differentials have widened 33bp in April and will continue to act supportive for MXN over the course of May.”
The Banxico is likely to keep interest rates unchanged at its May meeting based on recent Banxico commentary.
“We have changed our Banxico forecast to reflect a pause at the May 9 meeting. This follows Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath’s interview on April 20, when he noted that he is ‘leaning towards a pause in May, and we can see how data evolves by June,’ which he highlighted is ‘likely’ to be a unanimous decision,” says Rabobank.
The high number of long positions amongst non-commercial speculators in the MXN futures market as well as a seasonal effect, which suggests May is a favorable month for MXN, are further drivers of upside, according to the bank.
Rabobank forecasts USD/MXN to fall below 17.00, eventually reaching a target of 16.80.
Technical Analysis: USD/MXN sideways trend continues
USD/MXN further extends its sideways trend over the short-term, oscillating within a range that has a floor at 16.86 and a ceiling at 17.40.
USD/MXN 4-hour Chart
The pair is in a down leg within the sideways trend and could continue falling to the range lows. The Moving Average Convergence/ Divergence (MACD) is printing a red histogram and looks poised to move below the zero line, further adding a bearish tenor to the chart.
A decisive breakout of the range – either below the floor at 16.86, or the ceiling at 17.40 – would change the directional bias of the pair.
A break below the floor could see further downside to a target at 16.50, followed by the April 9 low at 16.26.
On the other side, a break above the top would activate an upside target first at 17.67, piercing a long-term trendline and then possibly reaching a further target at around 18.15.
A decisive break would be one characterized by a longer-than-average green or red daily candlestick that pierces above or below the range high or low, and that closes near its high or low for the period; or three green/red candlesticks in a row that pierce above/below the respective levels.
Economic Indicator
Gross Domestic Product (YoY)
The Gross Domestic Product released by INEGI is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by Mexico. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of economic activity and health. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the Peso, while a negative trend is seen as negative (or bearish).Read more.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Extra gains in the pipeline above 0.6520
AUD/USD partially reversed Tuesday’s strong pullback and regained the 0.6500 barrier and beyond in response to the sharp post-FOMC pullback in the Greenback on Wednesday.
EUR/USD meets support around 1.0650
EUR/USD managed to surpass the key 1.0700 barrier in response to the intense retracement in the US Dollar in the wake of the Fed’s interest rate decision and Chair Powell’s press conference.
Gold prices skyrocketed as Powell’s words boosted the yellow metal
Gold prices rallied sharply above the $2,300 milestone on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged while announcing that it would diminish the pace of the balance sheet reduction.
Ethereum plunges outside key range briefly as US Dollar Index gains strength
Institutional whales appear to be dumping Ethereum after recent dip. Fed’s decision to leave rates unchanged appears to have helped ETH's price recover slightly. SEC Chair Gensler has misled Congress, considering recent revelations from Consensys suit, says Congressman McHenry.
The FOMC whipsaw and more Yen intervention in focus
Market participants clung to every word uttered by Chair Powell as risk assets whipped around in a frenetic fashion during the afternoon US trading session.