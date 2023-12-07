- Mexican Peso reverses its course and registers losses as the USD/MXN breaks above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
- Mexico's inflation ticked up in November, which could prevent Banxico from easing policy as soon as they projected.
- US labor market data revealed during the week continued to cool down; USD/MXN traders eye US Nonfarm Payrolls.
Mexican Peso (MXN) nosedives against the US Dollar (USD) late in the New York session, although economic data from Mexico suggests the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) would likely need to keep interest rates higher, not just for “some time,” as the central bank stated in its latest monetary policy statement. Even though that would keep the USD/MXN trading below the 18.00 figure, at the time of writing, the exotic pair is rallying more than 1.20% and trades at 17.50
Mexico's National Statistics Agency (INEGI) revealed that inflation rose in November, though core readings dipped. The USD/MXN has been underpinned by a rise in US Treasury bond yields. However, the Greenback (USD) remains weak, as shown by the US Dollar Index (DXY), which is down 0.49% on the day at 103.65.
In the meantime. USD/MXN traders are eyeing the November US employment report release, known as the Nonfarm Payrolls. Estimates suggest the US economy added 180K jobs while the Unemployment Rate is expected to stay pat at 3.9%. Average Hourly Earnings (YoY) are expected to drop by 4%.
Daily digest market movers: Mexican Peso on the backfoot despite rising inflation in Mexico
- Mexico's Consumer Price Index (CPI) in November rose 4.32% YoY, exceeding September’s 4.26%, though still below the forecast of 4.40%. The Core CPI, usually sought by central banks as a more stable measure of price stability, slowed from 5.5% to 5.30% in the twelve months to November, below forecasts of 5.34%.
- In recent interviews, Banxico's Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja and Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath commented that they could ease policy if the disinflation process advances. Contrarily to that, Deputy Governor Irene Espinosa pushed back and said inflationary risks remain and are growing.
- In the US, the labor market continues to cool down due to recently released data. The US Challenger Job Cuts revealed that US employers cut 45.51K jobs, exceeding October’s 36.836K.
- In the same tenor, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending December 2 came at 220K, below estimates of 222K but above the prior week’s 219K.
- Jobless claims, summed to the latest JOLTs and ADP figures, added to softer inflation readings, led financial markets to conclude the Federal Reserve (Fed) has ended its tightening cycle. Therefore, market participants had already begun to price in more than 100 bps of cuts for 2024
- Money market futures projects the US Federal Reserve would slash rates by 135 basis points toward December 2024.
Technical Analysis: Mexican Peso weakens against the US Dollar as the USD/MXN struggles around the 100-day SMA, key resistance level
The USD/MXN edges up and meanders at around the 100-day SMA at 17.38, which, once cleared, could open the door for a move toward the psychological 17.50 figure. If buyers reclaim the latter, the 200-day SMA at 17.55 will be exposed, followed by the 50-day SMA at 17.67.
Conversely, if USD/MXN remains below the 100-day SMA, the downtrend would remain intact, with the first support level seen at the current week’s low of 17.16. Once cleared, the next demand area would be the 17.00/05 range.
Employment FAQs
How do employment levels affect currencies?
Labor market conditions are a key element to assess the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and thus economic growth, boosting the value of the local currency. Moreover, a very tight labor market – a situation in which there is a shortage of workers to fill open positions – can also have implications on inflation levels and thus monetary policy as low labor supply and high demand leads to higher wages.
Why is wage growth important?
The pace at which salaries are growing in an economy is key for policymakers. High wage growth means that households have more money to spend, usually leading to price increases in consumer goods. In contrast to more volatile sources of inflation such as energy prices, wage growth is seen as a key component of underlying and persisting inflation as salary increases are unlikely to be undone. Central banks around the world pay close attention to wage growth data when deciding on monetary policy.
How much do central banks care about employment?
The weight that each central bank assigns to labor market conditions depends on its objectives. Some central banks explicitly have mandates related to the labor market beyond controlling inflation levels. The US Federal Reserve (Fed), for example, has the dual mandate of promoting maximum employment and stable prices. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) sole mandate is to keep inflation under control. Still, and despite whatever mandates they have, labor market conditions are an important factor for policymakers given its significance as a gauge of the health of the economy and their direct relationship to inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0800 ahead of NFP Premium
EUR/USD recovered from three-week lows and peaked at 1.0817. It is hovering around the 1.800 area. The pair rose on Thursday supported by a weaker US Dollar amid risk appetite. The focus turns to Friday’s NFP report.
USD/JPY stabilises around 143.50 after wild moves
The Japanese Yen rose sharply on Thursday, boosted by hawkish BoJ expectations. USD/JPY trimmed losses after losing more than 500 pips, and rose from a 4-month low at 141.60 to the 143.60 zone.
Gold offers no clear signs, recovery limited by $2,040 Premium
Gold advanced to the $2,040 area in the second half of the day on Thursday but lost its momentum. Despite the renewed USD weakness, rising US yields limit XAU/USD's upside as market focus shifts to Friday's November jobs report.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC fights $43,860 as SEC and spot ETF issuers engage
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains northbound, confronting a key barrier on the weekly timeframe, with all signs pointing to imminent victory. This is especially true as tailwinds remain strong for the king of cryptocurrency.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA rises on Thursday but looks set to halt five-week rally
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) looked like it might end its five-week streak of gains this week as the index drifted lower during the first three sessions through Wednesday. The DJIA has gained 0.16% on Thursday and would only eke out another weekly gain if it rallies intensely on Friday.