Casper Burgering, senior commodity economist at ABN AMRO, suggests that the demand for metals is weak due to declining global economic activity with macroeconomics also heavily influencing price trends and determining sentiment in many markets.
Key Quotes
“A combination of cyclical factors will continue to drive the price for industrial metal markets in the coming months. Key drivers are the trade wars, global economic activity and the monetary policy of central banks.”
“Developments in trade conflicts between the US with China and the EU are crucial for investor sentiment. In the event of an escalation, uncertainty increases and investors are not eager to invest in cyclical metals.”
“The trade conflicts cause a stronger cooling of the Chinese economy and puts pressure on the economies of both the US and the EU. This has an adverse effect on the demand for industrial metals. To mitigate the economic downturn, central banks such as the Fed (US), the ECB (EU) and the PBoC (China) are pursuing stimulating economic policies. This global monetary easing cycle contributes to a stabilisation of economies. However, the downside risks remain high. They include a further escalation of trade conflicts and geopolitical challenges (Iran, Hong Kong, North Korea, South China Sea, Syria). A recession is still a very real possibility.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at daily lows, dragged by Sterling
Turmoil around Brexit and the absence of any other relevant catalyst weighs on the common currency, EUR/USD battling with 1.1120.
GBP/USD loses 1.2900 as Parliament says “NO”
The UK Parliament has rejected PM Johnson’s time table, lifting odds of an upcoming election in the kingdom. Volatile trading ahead of more clarity as the drama continues.
USD/JPY holds steady above mid-108.00s
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on the early uptick to multi-day tops and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, just above mid-108.00s.
Gold erases daily gains, eyes $1480
Gold failed to hold to gains and pulled back, approaching again the $1480 area. Earlier today the ounce rose to $1488 and as of writing trades at $1483, flat for the day but now with a bearish intraday bias.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: CFTC takes a surprisingly bold step to move cryptos forward
The CFTC is open to Ethereum futures without anyone picking-up the ball. XRP is currently the only bullish option currently in the Top Three. Current volatility levels have last been seen in May.