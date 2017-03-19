Merkel, Abe call for EU-Japan deal to stem trade barriers - BBG

During the G20 meeting held over the weekend, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for a concerted effort to defend free trade, Bloomberg reports.

Merkel noted, “Of course we want fair markets, but we don’t want to put up barriers. At a time when we have to quarrel with many about free trade, open borders and democratic values, it’s a good sign that Germany and Japan aren’t quarreling about that.”

Germany is ready to “be the motor” for completing the deal as a signal that “we want free, open markets,” Merkel added.

Meanwhile, Abe said, “wants to be the champion of upholding open systems alongside Germany,” though “it will be necessary to have rules that are fair and can stand up to democratic appraisal.”