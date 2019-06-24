Markets: Key events in the week ahead – Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analysts point out that the May Chicago Fed survey for May and Dallas Fed survey for June in the US are scheduled to release today.

Key Quotes

“Tuesday: Overnight, the BoJ minutes will be released while data in Europe includes June confidence indicators in France and June CBI survey data in the UK. In the US we’ll get the April FHFA house price index, April S&P CoreLogic house price index, June Richmond Fed survey, May new home sales and June consumer confidence. The Fed’s Powell, Williams, Bostic, Barkin and Bullard are all due to speak.”

“Wednesday: Data in Europe includes July consumer confidence in Germany while in the US we’re due to get the preliminary May durable and capital goods orders data, May advance goods trade balance and May wholesale inventories. The BoE’s Carney, Cunliffe, Tenreyro and Saunders are due to testify before the Parliament’s Treasury Committee on the May inflation report. Meanwhile, NATO defence ministers will meet in Brussels for two days of discussions, while the contenders for the US Democratic presidential nomination will start two days of debates.”

“Thursday: Overnight, May retail sales data in Japan is due to be released along with May industrial profits in China. In Europe we get preliminary June CPI readings in Germany and Spain while in the US the third reading of Q1 GDP is due along with the latest weekly jobless claims reading, May pending home sales and June Kansas Fed survey. The ECB’s Nowotny is also due to speak, while part two of the Fed’s stress test results will be released.”

“Friday: The G-20 meeting in Osaka will begin, continuing into the weekend with the expectation that President’s Trump and Xi will meet on the sidelines. The data highlight is the May PCE inflation report in the US. Prior to that we’ll get May industrial production and employment data in Japan, preliminary June CPI in France, Italy and for the Euro Area, and final Q1 GDP revisions for the UK. In the US we’ll also get the May personal spending and income data, June MNI Chicago PMI and final June revisions for the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey.”