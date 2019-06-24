Markets: Key events in the week ahead – Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analysts point out that the May Chicago Fed survey for May and Dallas Fed survey for June in the US are scheduled to release today.
“Tuesday: Overnight, the BoJ minutes will be released while data in Europe includes June confidence indicators in France and June CBI survey data in the UK. In the US we’ll get the April FHFA house price index, April S&P CoreLogic house price index, June Richmond Fed survey, May new home sales and June consumer confidence. The Fed’s Powell, Williams, Bostic, Barkin and Bullard are all due to speak.”
“Wednesday: Data in Europe includes July consumer confidence in Germany while in the US we’re due to get the preliminary May durable and capital goods orders data, May advance goods trade balance and May wholesale inventories. The BoE’s Carney, Cunliffe, Tenreyro and Saunders are due to testify before the Parliament’s Treasury Committee on the May inflation report. Meanwhile, NATO defence ministers will meet in Brussels for two days of discussions, while the contenders for the US Democratic presidential nomination will start two days of debates.”
“Thursday: Overnight, May retail sales data in Japan is due to be released along with May industrial profits in China. In Europe we get preliminary June CPI readings in Germany and Spain while in the US the third reading of Q1 GDP is due along with the latest weekly jobless claims reading, May pending home sales and June Kansas Fed survey. The ECB’s Nowotny is also due to speak, while part two of the Fed’s stress test results will be released.”
“Friday: The G-20 meeting in Osaka will begin, continuing into the weekend with the expectation that President’s Trump and Xi will meet on the sidelines. The data highlight is the May PCE inflation report in the US. Prior to that we’ll get May industrial production and employment data in Japan, preliminary June CPI in France, Italy and for the Euro Area, and final Q1 GDP revisions for the UK. In the US we’ll also get the May personal spending and income data, June MNI Chicago PMI and final June revisions for the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey.”
EUR/USD resumes advance, approaches 1.1400
The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh three-month highs amid broad dollar's weakness. A mixed German IFO survey fell short of triggering EUR selling as the Business Climate came in better-than-anticipated, although it decreased from the previous month.
GBP/USD bounces-back towards monthly tops near 1.2770
The GBP/USD pair stalled the corrective slide near 1.2725 region and now resumes its advance towards monthly tops of 1.2767, as the US dollar slips again amid falling Treasury yields on mounting US-Iran tensions.
USD/JPY: Bears likely to aim towards challenging descending trend-channel support
The USD/JPY pair struggled to register any meaningful recovery and remained well within the striking distance of multi-month lows set on Friday. Near-term oversold conditions on the daily chart seemed to be the only factor lending some support.
Gold consolidates in a range near $1400 mark, below multi-year tops
Gold held steady above the key $1400 psychological mark and was seen consolidating the recent strong gains to multi-year tops.
Markets, G20, Oil, Gold, Bitcoin
The next week could be hugely influential for the rest of the year so it's hardly surprising to see markets trading a little flat to kick things off. Investors are heading into this period in a buoyant mood, with US markets back in record territory and global stocks having enjoyed a very good week.