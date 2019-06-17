Deutsche Bank analysts point out that data releases for the day includes the June empire manufacturing and NAHB housing market index readings in the US.
Key Quotes
“ECB officials will also meet in Sintra for a three-day gathering, with Draghi due to speak. Public hearings will also begin in Washington on Trump's proposed tariffs on $300bn of Chinese goods.”
“Tuesday: Overnight, China's new home prices data for May will be released, while in Europe we'll get May PPI in Germany, April trade balance for the Euro Area, final May CPI revisions for the Euro Area and June ZEW survey in Germany. In the US we're due to get May housing starts and building permits data. The second ballot for the UK Conservative Party leadership contest will also take place.”
“Wednesday: The highlight will be the Fed meeting in the evening. In terms of data, we'll get May trade data in Japan, the May CPI report and June CBI survey data in the UK and April construction output for the Euro Area. The EIA crude oil report will also be due.”
“Thursday: Overnight, the BoJ policy meeting is scheduled, while during the day the BoE policy meeting is due. In terms of data, May retail sales data in the UK is scheduled while in the US the latest claims reading, Q1 current account balance, June Philly Fed survey and May leading index are all due. The June consumer confidence reading for the Euro Area is also due in the afternoon. Away from that EU leaders commence a two-day meeting, where the appointment of the new heads of the Commission and ECB will be discussed. The BoE's Carney is due to speak in the evening while the ECB's Guindos speaks during the day.”
“Friday: The data highlight are the flash June PMIs around the world. As well as that we'll get May CPI in Japan, May public finances data in the UK and May existing home sales in the US. The Fed's Brainard, Mester and Daly are also due to speak.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1200 amid some USD weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1200, recovering some of the losses. Earlier, ECB officials expressed concern about global growth President Draghi speaks later. Tension is rising toward the Fed decision.
GBP/USD falls to the lowest since January
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, the lowest since January. Sterling has been under pressure amid growing uncertainty about Brexit and USD strength.
USD/JPY: wait-and-see continues ahead of Fed
The dollar consolidates its gains against most rival, and scarce data exacerbates the quietness. USD/JPY bullish above 108.90, bearish below 108.10.
Gold recovers early lost ground, back above $1240 level
Gold recovered a major part of its early slide and moved to the top end of its daily trading range, above the $1340 region post-US data.
Gold: Signs of bullish exhaustion ahead of the Fed
Gold's rally seems to have run its course with signs of bullish exhaustion emerging on technical charts ahead of Wednesday's FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) rate decision.