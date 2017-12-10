Markets from overnight: more volatility on FX - ANZ

Markets from overnight: more volatility on FX - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ noted the overnight action in the markets.
Key Quotes:
"Equity markets were little changed, US 10- year treasury yields fell 2bps and currency volatility picked up.
European equity bourses wavered between small gains and losses while in the US stocks opened lower and gradually climbed back to unchanged in the NY afternoon.
Central bank speakers at the IMF and the better-than-expected PPI had only minor impacts on markets. Treasury yields were little changed and global yields were biased lower a few bps.
There was more volatility in currency markets with the SEK down 0.9% after inflation missed to the downside and GBP spiked higher after news that Barnier may offer a 2-year transitional period to EU’s interior market and customs union.
Oil fell 1.5-2%, bounced in a volatile fashion off the lows after data showed an unexpected drop in US crude inventories but then dropped sharply once more as traders fretted about an IEA report that said that the global supply glut may well persist next year.
At the time of writing WTI for near-term delivery is down 1.2% at USD50.70. Gold is little changed at USD1293/oz. Bitcoin surge 9.3% overnight to USD5285."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.