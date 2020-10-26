Market should be prepared for yuan to swing both ways – Economic Information Daily

The Chinese yuan (CNY) could swing both ways and the market should be prepared for the two-way business in the exchange rate, the Chinese state-run newspaper Economic Information Daily said Monday.

The market should avoid following the "herd" in chasing new highs after the recent spike [in CNY].

The yuan has appreciated by > 2% this month, and exporters' profits will decline if they haven't hedged against FX risks.

While the resilience and potential of the Chinese economy will provide fundamental support for exchange rate stability, the simple "buy low and sell high" principle would help prevent excessive corrections later.