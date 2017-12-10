Market movers today – Danske Bank

Market movers today – Danske BankBy Sandeep Kanihama
In view of analysts at Danske Bank, Swedish inflation is in focus today and they expect a new high in y/y terms (2.5% y/y for CPIF), though they expect the y/y rate to moderate in coming months.
Key Quotes
“A relatively high print is probably expected at this point, and rates in the short end of Swedish curves have traded up in anticipation. In Norway, the budget for 2018 is revealed.”
“On the global front, the euro area is due to release industrial production for August. Following a strong German print for August, we should expect a decent increase. If confirmed, it will point to another robust quarter for euro area growth.”
“In the US, PPI and initial jobless claims are due for release. The Fed's Brainard (voter, dovish) and Powell (voter, neutral) are due to speak today.”
“With respect to Brexit, the fifth negotiation round concludes today with a joint press conference. As the EU leaders at the EU summit later next week are likely to conclude there has not been 'sufficient progress' to begin discussing the future relationship, more negotiations are needed in November and early December.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.