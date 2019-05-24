According to analysts at Danske Bank, next week will be fairly slow in terms of US data and we should get a better sense of how resilient the US economy is to the global slowdown the following week, with ISM manufacturing and the May jobs report coming out.

Key Quotes

“We also look forward to hearing more from multiple FOMC members.”

“Results from this week's European Parliament election should ensure overall pro-EU sentiment in the Parliament but the political centre could be more fragmented.”

“Brexit has returned to the spotlight, with GBP falling and the likelihood of a negative scenario increasing and a leadership contest in the Conservative party coming up.”

“The setback in the trade war is set to take its toll on Chinese PMI and, rather than a recovery, we now expect it to move sideways at a quite low level in coming months.”