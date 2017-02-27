Market movers for the week ahead – Rabobank

Michael Every, Head of FMR at Rabobank, lists down the key market moving events and economic releases for the week ahead.

Key Quotes

“Today it’s all more Wall Streep than Wall Street, with the only highlights being Eurozone M3 money-supply growth, Eurozone consumer confidence, and then US durables goods orders and pending homes sales.”

“Tuesday has Kiwi trade data, Japanese retail sales and industrial production, Aussie Q4 net exports, final Q4 US GDP, wholesale inventories, and that US State of the Union speech, where we get an update on the Trumpening. (If there was a British speechwriter involved I’d wager he’d try to fit in “The State of the Union is in a right state”.)”

“Wednesday is “PMI day” with Aussie Q4 GDP; the February Japanese PMI; China’s PMI; India’s PMI; German unemployment; the UK PMI; US personal income and spending; the Canadian PMI and a BOC rate decision; and then the US ISM survey and the Fed’s Beige Book.”

“Thursday has Aussie trade data and building approvals, Eurozone CPI, and Canadian GDP.”

“Friday then sees Japanese CPI as well as Asian services PMIs, German retail sales, Eurozone services PMIs, and the US Markit and ISM services surveys.”