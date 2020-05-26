Mark Stock Price: Remark holding inc set to complete 400% rise in May as coronavirus triggers demand

Remark Holdings is set to open over 20% higher at around $2.80.

Demand for MARK's thermal imaging tech is surging amid the coronavirus crisis.

Earnings, due out on May 28, are eyed.

Remark Holdings Inc. used to be a penny stock just at the beginning of May. However, the Las-Vegas-based company has nearly quintupled in value during the month. It has been "buy in May and stay" for the firm – not "sell in May and go away" as the adage goes.

Shares closed at $2.26 on Friday, before the long Memorial Day Weekend, and are now changing hands at around $2.87 in pre-market.

S&P Futures are projected to open higher, potentially surpassing the 3,000 marks, not too far from the all-time highs. Hopes for a vaccine, from Merck, Novavax, and Moderna are all boosting sentiment. While the US and China have been intensifying their war of words, the world's largest economies have vowed to hold up the trade deal.

Mark stock news

Remark, which trades as NASDAQ:MARK, makes thermal imaging devices that are used to scan people's temperatures on the go. The company's tech has been recently featured on MSNBC. A report about reopening American showed how people entering a convention center are seamlessly scanned to see if their temperature is beyond a certain threshold.

Successful deployment would enable a safer return to normal and potentially yo new orders from the firm founded back in 2006. Remark Holdings Inc. publishes earnings for the first quarter on May 28, this Thursday, and is set to further fluctuate throughout the week.