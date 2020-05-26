Mark Stock Price: Remark holding inc set to complete 400% rise in May as coronavirus triggers demand

- Remark Holdings is set to open over 20% higher at around $2.80.
- Demand for MARK's thermal imaging tech is surging amid the coronavirus crisis.
- Earnings, due out on May 28, are eyed.
Remark Holdings Inc. used to be a penny stock just at the beginning of May. However, the Las-Vegas-based company has nearly quintupled in value during the month. It has been "buy in May and stay" for the firm – not "sell in May and go away" as the adage goes.
Shares closed at $2.26 on Friday, before the long Memorial Day Weekend, and are now changing hands at around $2.87 in pre-market.
S&P Futures are projected to open higher, potentially surpassing the 3,000 marks, not too far from the all-time highs. Hopes for a vaccine, from Merck, Novavax, and Moderna are all boosting sentiment. While the US and China have been intensifying their war of words, the world's largest economies have vowed to hold up the trade deal.
Mark stock news
Remark, which trades as NASDAQ:MARK, makes thermal imaging devices that are used to scan people's temperatures on the go. The company's tech has been recently featured on MSNBC. A report about reopening American showed how people entering a convention center are seamlessly scanned to see if their temperature is beyond a certain threshold.
Successful deployment would enable a safer return to normal and potentially yo new orders from the firm founded back in 2006. Remark Holdings Inc. publishes earnings for the first quarter on May 28, this Thursday, and is set to further fluctuate throughout the week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD surges above 1.23 on potential Brexit breakthrough
GBP/USD is surging above 1.23 as the EU is reportedly ready to make concessions to the UK on fisheries. Sterling is also advancing amid hopes for reopening and a weaker dollar.
EUR/USD is marching forward amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.0950 as hopes for a return to normal and falling eurozone statistics provide hopes. Markets are shrugging off Sino-American tensions. US housing and consumption figures are eyed.
Market sentiment dissociates from Bitcoin price
As Bitcoin's average price is in its mid-range, sentiment plummets and returns to the fear zone. The crypto market points to lower levels in the short term. The consolidation of the current price levels can be extended until the middle of June.
WTI consolidates below $34.50 amid Russia’s output cuts extension news
WTI (July futures on Nymex) was offered just above the 34.50 level in early European trading, now consolidating around the 34-mark following a brief drop to the 33.75 region.
USD/JPY: Risk-on weighs on the greenback
Economic reopenings and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine lift the market’s mood. Japan’s data missed the market’s expectations, US Consumer Confidence up next. USD/JPY under pressure, dollar’s broad weakness skews the risk to the downside.