Mark Stock Price: Remark holding inc looks like a win-win in coronavirus times

Remark Holdings Inc's share is set to extend its gains on Thursday.

Demand for thermal imaging kit is rising as states aim to reopen the economies securely.

NASDAQ: Mark may prove a counter-cyclical stock.

The coronavirus pandemic has mostly losers and some winners. Remark Holdings inc. could enjoy a win-win situation – at least until a vaccine is fully administered to the public. The Las Vegas-based company makes thermal imaging equipment that scans people's body temperatures on the fly in a seamless fashion.

The technology is already deployed in some places in Nevada and facilitates controlling of people coming in for COVID-19 tests. It saves time in comparison to other means of catching those who have a fever.

Broader stock markets are on the rise and one of the reasons is the improvement in illness indicators. While the US surpassed the grim milestone of 100,000 deaths, the daily mortality rate has slipped to around 1,000, half the peak in early April. This comes alongside a gradual reopening of the economy.

Remark Holdings' stock is already beating gains in the S&P 500 – a win in good times.

However, the national figures mask a mixed reality. While coronavirus infections and losses of life are declining in the greater New York area and several other hotspots, it remains prevalent and even increasing in other states. That may cause a nationwide plateau rather than an ongoing decrease.

For MARK, it would mean more demand to control potential flareups and the stock could rise while the main stock indexes decline. Moreover, cases rise and peak in different places at different times – allowing a smoother production and distribution of the thermal imaging kit, without bottlenecks.

That means the stock is a win also in bad times.

Mark stock news

NASDAQ:MARK rose by over 18% on Wednesday to close at $3.40. It is marginally declining by $0.07 in pre-market trading. That may be a necessary correction after a seven-fold multiplication in value since early May.

From the 52-week low, Remark is up by over 1.300%. It may be time for a pause before the next leg up.