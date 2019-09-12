ANZ analysts note that as per expectations, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has maintained its Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) at 3.00% today.

Key Quotes

“The policy statement reads as more bearish on the growth outlook, particularly on the global front.”

“Even so, the lack of explicit guidance in the last paragraph of the policy statement suggests that the central bank will keep rates unchanged at its last meeting in 2019 (5 November).”

“However, we cannot rule out a 25bp cut early next year.”