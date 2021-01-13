Majority of US House votes to impeach Trump; voting continues

Reuters reports that ''a majority of the US House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to make Donald Trump the first US president ever to be impeached twice, formally charging him with inciting an insurrection in a vote held a week after a violent mob of his supporters besieged the Capitol.''

Market implications

Markets will be watchful for retaliation and protests by Trump supporters over the coming days in the lead-up to the 20th Jan inauguration day.

However, the vote will move to the Senate where Republicans still have majority.