Major central banks to maintain ultra-low interest rates in 2021 – Bloomberg central bank outlook

Bloomberg's latest quarterly review of the monetary policy covering 90% of the world economy states that major western central banks such as the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank are likely to maintain ultra-easy monetary policy this year despite expectations for coronavirus-vaccine-led global economy recovery.

That should bode well for gold, a store of value asset, and weigh over safe havens like the US dollar.

While western central banks are expected to maintain the status quo, central banks in China, India, Russia, and Mexico are predicted to cut rates.







