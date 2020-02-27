Mainland China's total number of coronavirus deaths reaches 2,788 as of end-Feb 27.

It was another blood bath on Wall Street overnight and markets remain in risk-off mode, with the US yields falling to their lowest on record and US benchmarks officially in correction territories. The coronavirus updates have been impacting the yen, AUD, yuan, oil, gold. The yen is traditionally the go-to currency in the FX apace at times of risk-off. For full USD/JPY analysis, see the topic page, here . For gold , and oil .

