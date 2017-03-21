Macron to beat Le Pen 61/39 in 2nd round – latest OpinonWay poll

The latest OpinonWay Poll for the upcoming French Presidential election is out and the key results were:

1st Round: Le Pen 27 (unchanged), Macron 24 (+1), Fillon 18 (unchanged)

2nd Round: Macron / Le Pen at 61/39 (60/40)

The results reinforced outcome of the first French Presidential debate and is supportive of the strong bid tone surrounding the shared currency, with the EUR/USD major now placed at the highest level since early Feb. near the 1.0800 handle.