Macron to beat Le Pen 61/39 in 2nd round – latest OpinonWay poll

Macron to beat Le Pen 61/39 in 2nd round – latest OpinonWay pollBy Haresh Menghani
The latest OpinonWay Poll for the upcoming French Presidential election is out and the key results were:
1st Round: Le Pen 27 (unchanged), Macron 24 (+1), Fillon 18 (unchanged)
2nd Round: Macron / Le Pen at 61/39 (60/40)
The results reinforced outcome of the first French Presidential debate and is supportive of the strong bid tone surrounding the shared currency, with the EUR/USD major now placed at the highest level since early Feb. near the 1.0800 handle.