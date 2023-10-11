Long-term interest rates will not fall, even after rate cuts – Natixis

Analysts at Natixis are out with a note highlighting how long-term rates are unlikely to see declines, even after central banks start to chop down rates after the cycle peak.
Long-term interest rates will not fall, even when central banks cut interest rates
We argue that the current rise in nominal long-term interest rates (in the United States, the United Kingdom, the eurozone) is irreversible. Even when central banks cut interest rates, long-term interest rates will remain high.
The fall in short-term interset rates is already anticipated... expected short-term (3-month) interest rates for the end of 2024 and the end of 2025, and see that they are already expected to fall.
The rise in expected inflation in the eurozone and the United Kingdom reflects a decline in central bank credibility, which is very difficult to correct.
US real 10-year interest rates have returned to close to their average level of the past, but UK and eurozone rates are still well below this level.
Two mechanisms will drive up real long-term interest rates: the fact that spontaneous inflation will be higher than 2%, due to the inflation effects of the energy transition, reshoring and persistent labour market tightness; and the shortfall in savings relative to investment.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0600 as attention turns to US CPI Premium
The EUR/USD rebounded from around 1.0590 and approached the weekly highs near 1.0635. On Thursday, the European Central Bank will release the account of its September meeting. The crucial report to watch will be the US Consumer Price Index. Additionally, US Jobless Claims data will also be released.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close in three weeks above 1.2300
Boosted by a weaker US Dollar, GBP/USD posted its highest daily close since September 20, above 1.2300. The higher-than-expected US PPI and the FOMC minutes did not provide support for the Greenback. On Thursday, the UK will report growth, industrial production, and trade data. In the US, the CPI and Jobless Claims figures are due.
Gold nears $1,880 as USD continues to retreat Premium
Gold extended its daily rally and touched its strongest level in over a week above $1,870. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 4.6% ahead of FOMC Minutes, providing a boost to XAU/USD.
Bitcoin price to record a squeeze, analysts say as BTC open interest hits multi month high at $12.37 billion
Bitcoin could record a significant squeeze soon, in either direction, according to analysts who record that BTC open interest has reached a new multi-month high and tested a key area that often precedes a squeeze.
Closing the gap: will Oil's descent continue post-closure?
In a world often rocked by geopolitical convulsions, the black gold often finds itself at the epicenter of economic conversations. This week, it has gyrated dramatically in the financial markets, strongly underpinned by the surging tensions in the Middle East.