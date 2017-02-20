Leveraged Funds net longs in NZD and CAD continued to rise – Nomura

According to IMM data for the week ended 14 February, leveraged funds’ net long NZD continued to rise (to 64% vs. 56% last week) notes research team at Nomura.

Key Quotes

“This is the highest level of NZD positioning since November 2016. On the other hand, asset managers’ net short positioning rose to 90% vs. 80% last week.”

“CAD: Leveraged funds’ net long positioning in CAD continued to increase for the fourth consecutive week (to 36% vs. 26% last week). This the highest level of net long positioning since May 2016. Meanwhile, asset managers’ net long positioning in CAD remained flat at around 69%.”

“EUR: Leveraged funds’ net short positioning in EUR rose marginally for the second week (to 48% vs. 47% last week). Asset managers’ net long positioning in EUR fell for the third consecutive week to 18% vs. 23% last week.”

“MXN: Leveraged funds’ net short positions in MXN for the second week to 48% vs. 52% last week. Max net short positioning in MXN in the last year stands at 77%, which was last seen in October 2016. Assets managers’ net long positioning in MXN remained flat on the week at 86%.”