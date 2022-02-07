LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc gains as EV stocks rally on Tesla forecast from JPMorgan

Speaking of Rivian, the electric truck maker made a fine impression on eCommerce giant and major stakeholder Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) last quarter. It’s no secret that Amazon is an early investor in the company as well as being one of its largest clients. At Amazon’s recent earnings call, the company revealed that its stake in Rivian provided $11.8 billion in net income from the investment.

Once again, a positive outlook for industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has acted as the rising tide that lifts all the other boats. The other boats in this case are other EV makers, including Lucid. What was the good news? Investment bank JPMorgan is boldly projecting that Tesla will have a larger share of the US auto industry than Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) combined by the year 2027. The firm also anticipates that Tesla could have an 18% market share by 2030, compared to the current figure of 4%. EV bulls are taking this as good news for the sector as both Lucid and Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) were trading higher on Friday.

NASDAQ: LCID closed the week strong as EV stocks rallied into the weekend after an eventful week for the sector. Shares of LCID gained 2.23% on Friday and closed the trading session at $27.55. The NASDAQ rebound nicely following the major sell off in Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) on Thursday, as the tech heavy index climbed higher by 1.58% to close the week. The benchmark S&P 500 also rallied, regaining 0.52% to finish the week above the 4,500 price level. The Dow was the lone index in the red on Friday, shedding a minimal 21 basis points.

