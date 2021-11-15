LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc falls to close the week ahead of earnings call

- NASDAQ:LCID fell by 2.33% during Friday’s trading session.
- Lucid is set to report its third-quarter earnings report on Monday.
- Elon Musk sells more Tesla shares and the stock tumbles into the weekend.
NASDAQ:LCID is hitting all of the right notes on the public relations side of things, but now it has to deliver on the financial side as well. On Friday, shares of LCID fell by 2.33% and closed the trading week at $43.93. Lucid has had a rollercoaster of a week but the stock has still managed to stay positive, gaining just under 1% over the past five trading days. On Friday, all three major indices closed higher, as the NASDAQ continued to rebound from its 1.66% loss on Wednesday.
Perhaps it was an ominous sign for Lucid as the stock took a turn lower on the last day before its quarterly earnings report on Monday. The focus of the call will be the new vehicle deliveries of course, and it has been suggested that a new fleet will be making their way to customers this weekend. Lucid investors will be awaiting a more concrete forecast for 2022, as the EV maker begins to ramp up its productions. Don’t expect any positive financial figures in the near future though, as the company continues to burn through cash in this early growth stage.
LUCID motors stock forecast
It was the worst week for Lucid rival Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in nearly two years as the stock fell a further 2.83% on Friday. Overall, shares of Tesla fell by 10% this week, primarily due to the fact that CEO Elon Musk sold off a significant stake of his stock. To be fair, Musk still owns over 167 million shares of Tesla, so this was really just a drop in the bucket. Tesla’s pullback may be due to the fact that the stock was reaching overbought territory after its recent month-long rally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
