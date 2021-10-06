LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc falls as first hands on reviews roll in

- NASDAQ:LCID fell by 0.50% during Tuesday’s session.
- Lucid’s first reviews are strong and news of its upcoming Gravity SUV leaks.
- After reporting record deliveries, Tesla’s short interest is at an all-time low.
NASDAQ:LCID was left behind on Tuesday as the broader markets bounced back from the sell off that started the week on Monday. Shares of LCID fell by 0.50% to close the trading session at $24.02. The move lower came despite the NASDAQ exchange rebounded by 1.25% as tech sectors enjoyed a rally following Monday’s pullback. Lucid has been stuck in neutral as of late, falling by nearly 10% over the past week. This recent downturn comes after shares surged in September as news of production beginning on Lucid’s Air sedans seemed to entice investors back to the stock.
Speaking of the Lucid Air, the first broad sector reviews have been posted following the Production Preview Week. Thus far, just as MotorTrend reported weeks ago, the Lucid Air Dream checks off all of the boxes to be a new electric vehicle industry leader. Reviews have praised the technology, the power, and the overall comfort of the ride. While it may be argued that many of these features should be included in a vehicle that costs as much as the Lucid Air does, the comparisons to the Model S are unavoidable, and thus far it seems as though Lucid is taking the lead.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported a new record for quarterly deliveries on Monday, and it seems as though short sellers are starting to lose interest. Tesla once had one of the highest percentages of shares shorted, but continued success in global vehicle deliveries has apparently cost short sellers too much money. Short interest in Tesla is now at an all-time low, which may be a bullish sign for the entire electric vehicle sector.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
