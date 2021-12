LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc charges higher on inclusion into the NASDAQ-100

It was not as rosey of a start to the week for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), as the EV industry leader tumbled by a further 4.98% on Monday. Tesla has seen its valuation slashed as of late, despite increased price targets from Wall Street analysts. Added to this volatility are the fact that CEO Elon Musk continues to sell his shares in the company, as well as general weakness in Bitcoin, of which Tesla holds several hundred million dollars worth on its balance sheet.

Finally some good news for Lucid investors as the stock was chosen to be included in the NASDAQ-100 index . The next stock shuffle will take place near the end of December, and also see stocks like AirBNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) added in. While the inclusion does not necessarily guarantee gains for the stock, it does provide increased exposure as well as inclusion into more NASDAQ-based ETFs.

NASDAQ:LCID bounced back nicely on Monday after the stock was hammered last week on a pair of company announcements. Shares of Lucid gained 3.96% on Monday and closed the trading session at $39.15. After being beaten down by an SEC investigation and a $1.75 billion debt offering, Lucid was riding low coming into this week. So too was the NASDAQ index which fell by a further 1.39% to start the week. All three major indices were weaker as the Dow Jones dropped by 320 basis points and the S&P 500 sank by 0.91% in a bearish opening session. General tech stock weakness and higher than anticipated inflation figures for the month of November have caused some volatility in the markets.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.